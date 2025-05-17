Shamit School records cent per cent result in CBSE 10th

By Lokmat English Desk | Updated: May 17, 2025 00:25 IST2025-05-17T00:25:29+5:302025-05-17T00:25:29+5:30

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Shamit School recorded 100% result in Class 10 CBSE examinations. Rudra Sonwane topped the school with 94%, followed closely by Sameer Kumar Prasad with 90%. The school chairman and principal congratulated the students, parents and staff for their commitment, perseverance, and team effort.

