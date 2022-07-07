Shamit School tree plantation at ‘Matoshree’

Aurangabad, July 7: To inculcate the awareness of tree plantation and the value of social work, Shamit School arranged a tree plantation drive at the Matoshree old-age home where students got a chance to be in the company of the joyous elderly, recently. The programme comprised a prayer, tree plantation and donation of food. The activity gave children a sense of service and was part of the Sewa Project designed by the CBSE.