Shamit School tree plantation at ‘Matoshree’
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: July 7, 2022 10:35 PM 2022-07-07T22:35:08+5:30 2022-07-07T22:35:08+5:30
Aurangabad, July 7: To inculcate the awareness of tree plantation and the value of social work, Shamit School arranged a tree plantation drive at the Matoshree old-age home where students got a chance to be in the company of the joyous elderly, recently. The programme comprised a prayer, tree plantation and donation of food. The activity gave children a sense of service and was part of the Sewa Project designed by the CBSE.