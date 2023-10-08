Shanti Vidhan organised at Ashram

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: A Shanti Vidhan was held at the Sri Parshvanath Brahmacharya Ashram Gurukul Ellora marking the 95th birthday of freedom fighter Pannalalji Gangwal in the presence of Durlabhasagarji Maharaj and Sandhansagarji Maharaj.

Teachers and students created posters honoring Gangwal's life and work, unveiling them during the event. A solar panel unit was gifted to the organization ensuring it operates on zero electricity.

Gulabchand Boralkar, the school's headmaster, praised Gangwal's immense contributions, including financial support and a commitment to transparency. Munidvaya emphasized his exemplary service and valued contributions to various construction projects. Family and community members were present.