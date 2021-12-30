Sharad Pawar in city on Jan 1

Aurangabad, Dec 30:

The inauguration of the main administrative building of the MGM University will be held on January 1 at 4 pm by the hands of NCP president Sharad Pawar. State health minister Rajesh Tope, president of the MGM Kamalkishore Kadam, secretary Ankushrao Kadam and vice president Dr Vilas Sapkal will be present, informed MGM university registrar Dr Ashish Shelar.