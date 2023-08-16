Sharad Pawar refreshes memories with Mahanor; condoles poet's family

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: NCP President Sharad Pawar consoled the family members of N D Mahanor at Palaskheda in Soyegaon tehsil of the district on Wednesday.

Sharad Pawar said the nature poet had a strong bond with agriculture. “He shed light on various issues including Shivar and agriculture through his poetic writings. His demise was a shock to Maharashtra and had a great impact on literature, poetry and writing. This is a big loss. He had a studious attitude. Therefore, his interest, commitment and love for farming and Shivar can never be compared,” he said.

Poet’s sons-Dr Balasaheb Mahanor and Gopal Mahanor, daughters- Sarla Shinde, Ratnaprabha Sot and Meera Mudhankar were also present.

“Mahanor used to wear simple clothes like farmers. I went to America with him. For the first time, he left the farm in Palaskheda wearing a shirt-pant and coat for the visit.

On reaching there, the poet started researching the agriculture of America instead of seeing buildings. He sought information on how to get more income out of it and interacted with the farmers in America,” he said.

Former health minister Rajesh Tope, former legislator Kishor Patil, senior leader Ranganath Kale, district president Tangde Patil, former Zilla Parishad president Harishchandra Laghane, Tukaram Kalwatare, senior leader Raju Ahire, city president Ravi Kale, Dr Indrajit Solunkhe, Chandrakant Kale and others were present.