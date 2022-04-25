Sharad Pawar to attend different programmes in city today

Aurangabad, April 25:

NCP chief MP Sharad Pawar will arrive in the city on April 26 to attend the different programmes. He will reach the city at 10.30 am from Pune by private flight.

He will address MUPTA’s convention to be organised at Tapadia Ground, Jalna Road, from 2 pm to 4 pm as part of its silver jubilee celebration. After the programmes, he will proceed towards Mumbai.

12 L books to be distributed

Pawar will attend the books distribution programme at Rukhmini Hall from 11 am to 12 noon.

MLC Vikram Kale is hosting the programme. A total of 12 lakh books worth Rs 10.31 crore will be distributed to 3,300 schools from Marathwada in the programme to be held at MGM’s Rukhmini on Tuesday.

Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar will be the guest of honour. Chairman of MGM Kamalkishor Kadam will preside over the function.

Health Minister Rajesh Tope, Social Justice Minister Dhananjay Munde, MLCs Satish Chavan and Ambadas Danve, former legislator Amarsinha Pandit, chancellor of MGM Ankushrao Kadam, NCP district unit president Kailas Patil will also grace the event.