Share market professional reported missing for 2 days

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Nikhil Naresh Agrawal (33) who was engaged in share market investment has been reported missing for the past two days.

He lives with his family in the N-3 area. He helps investors to invest money in the share market. Nikhil has been reported missing after his phone was found switched off at 2 pm on April 22. His family members searched for him. When he was not found, his father Naresh Jugalkishor Agrawal approached Pundliknagar Police Station. Constable D H Rathod is on the case.