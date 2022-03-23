‘She' says to her friend, marry me, otherwise…

About a year ago, one of them started pressuring the other to get married

Aurangabad, March 23: Two homosexual girlfriends broke up after falling in love and the case went straight to the police station. After the breakup, one young woman threatened to make photos and videos viral, while the other reached Damini Squad and later Kranti Chowk police station in Aurangabad. The police have summoned the parents of the couple and made the duo write letters of guarantee.

According to preliminary information, Samiksha and Deepali (names changed) were classmates. Their friendship was well known. However, four years ago, Deepali told Samiksha that I love you and we will stay together. As a result, they started living together. The parents of both girls did not did not object to their relationship. Deepali started becoming possessive of Samiksha. A year ago, Deepali started pressuring Samiksha saying that we should get married, run away with me. The decision to break up was taken by Samiksha due to dislike of Deepali's behaviour.

This decision did not suit Deepali. She asked for marriage again, but Samiksha declined. As a result, Deepali threatened to make some photos and videos of the two viral. This frightened the Samiksha. She contacted Sushma Pawar, the head of Damini Squad. After this the case went to Kranti Chowk police. The police took the case seriously and called the duo to the police station along with their parents. After that, the police counselled both of them. The two also understood the situation. After this, the police made the duo write guarantee letters in front of their families. What can one say about this different love affair of four years live-in relationship with a twist of suicide threat after breakup? The incident has become the talk of the town.