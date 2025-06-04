Shepherd families attacked, robbed of ₹3 lakh in Gangapur

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

A gang of 8 to 10 dacoits attacked three shepherd families staying in makeshift tents at a farm (Survey No. 200) in Manjri, Gangapur tehsil, around 2 am on Tuesday.

The three shepherd families from Nashik district had arrived four days earlier and were residing in tents on the farm of Mahesh Kasane (Survey No. 200) in Manjri. The assailants brutally assaulted the families and looted valuables worth Rs 2.89 lakh, including Rs 2.10 lakh in cash, gold ornaments, and mobile phones. They also discarded the victims’ phones to prevent them from calling for help. The victims Bhausaheb Shingade (66), Sumanbai Shingade (36), Sitaram Shingade (36), Ashabai Shingade (57), and Nanabai Shingade (34) are all residents of Somthan village, Yeola tehsil, Nashik district. They had arrived with around 500 sheep. One family member alerted neighboring farmers around 2.30 am. Ambulance drivers Shubham Waghmare and Pradeep Temkar rushed the injured to Gangapur sub-district hospital at 4 am. After initial treatment, the victims were referred to the government medical college and hospital (GMCH) in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar for further care. A case was registered against eight unidentified individuals based on a complaint filed by Sitaram Shingade at the Gangapur police station. Two special investigation teams have been formed, and senior officers are overseeing the probe.

Photo Caption: Police inspecting the robbery site in Manjri.