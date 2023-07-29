Shia-Sunni Muslims observe Ashura peacefully

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

The Muslims in large number observed the day of commemoration in Islam, Yaum-e-Ashura, which falls on the 10th of Muharram, the first month of the Islamic calendar, today.

The Shia and Sunni Muslim brethren observed the day by organising ‘Julus’ and ‘Majma’ at City Chowk, peacefully.

The Sunni Muslims took out ‘Majma’ of sawaris, while the Shia Muslims took out ‘Julus’ to express their mourning.

The ‘Julus’ of Shia Muslims started at 7 am today. It may be noted that the sawaris were installed in different parts of the city. As the day broke, the ‘Majma’ of sawaris named Bade Chand Sahab, Chote Chand Sahab, Naal-e-Hyder, Hire Sawari, Sher Sawari, Kaudi Peer and Panja Sawari reached the venue amid the beating of drums from 8 am on Saturday. A few ‘sawaris’ started to gather at the City Chowk on Friday night.

The 'Majma' was taken out by a large number of young Sunni Muslim participants in green and saffron colour attires. The police officials were welcoming each sawari arriving at the venue. The youths in the ‘Julus’ had inflicted injuries on their bodies in a state of mourning.

The Alam Bardar Committee president and former mayor Rasheed Mamu tied White colour turbans (performed Dastarbandi) to the dignitaries on the occasion. Former corporator Afsar Khan, commissioner of police Manoj Lohiya and many other senior police officers were present on the occasion. Tabrez Khan, Ajaz Zaidi, Kazi Shakeel, Shaikh Taher, Shaikh Amjad, Azhar Khan, Shaikh Feroz and others were also present.

The people from different corners of the city gathered to witness the ‘Majma’ and ‘Julus’ today. The women in large numbers gathered with families and kids to witness the rare moment displayed by Shia and Sunni Muslims.

To maintain traffic discipline, the police placed steel barricades on both sides of the road from Shahgunj to Juna Bazaar, preventing entry of the people to avoid obstruction to the participants of ‘Majma’ and ‘Julus.’ The citizens were told to witness the incident peacefully.

Co-incidentally, the ‘julus’ of Shia Muslim brethren reached City Chowk when the ‘Majma’ of sawaris was underway. Hence the Sunni Muslims stopped beating of drums and paved the way for the ‘julus’ to pass by safely as a mark of respect.

The majority of the Muslim brethren in the surrounding markets preferred to keep their establishments closed due to ‘Yaum-e-Ashura.’ The ‘sherbet’ was being served to the revellers and participants at different places surrounding of the venue. The distribution of food grains was also spotted at many places in the vicinity.