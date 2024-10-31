Shilegaon police strike: Accused nabbed with illegal firearms and live cartridges!

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Shilegaon police seized a country-made pistol and two live cartridges from an accused during an operation on Thursday at 11.40 am. The raid took place in the onion market area of Lasur Station in Gangapur taluka.

The accused, Gaurav Machhindra Borude (24)(Ramdoh, Tq. Nevasa, Ahilyanagar) was apprehended after police received information about an individual possessing a country-made pistol. Acting on this tip-off, officers set up an ambush on Bhanuwadi Road in the onion market area of Lasur Station, where they conducted a search and found Borude in possession of a country-made pistol and two live cartridges worth a total of Rs 34,000. The police confiscated the items and registered a case at the Shillgaon police station. The operation was led by PSI Salim Chaus with assistance from officers Yogesh Harane, Narode, Satpute and Tayade.