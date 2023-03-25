Shilpa Shetty to inaugurate ‘One World’ on Wednesday

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

The foremost group in the construction field, ‘Manjeet Pride’ has set up a record to hand over houses to 500 customers in a year. This group is now establishing a ‘One World’ township in the prime location at Pratapnagar. Film actress Shilpa Shetty will inaugurate this ambitious project. She has been appointed as the brand ambassador of Manjeet Pride Group, said director and CREDAI president Nitin Bagadiya.

He further said, Manjeet Pride has gained the acclamation which provides a lifestyle like ‘Live Life, Kind Size’ to the people. Several people are living happily in the projects like VXL Residency, Pride Century, Pride Phoenix, My World and My Home. The group has always been instrumental in providing modern amenities at affordable prices. The trust of the customers is our success, Bagadiya said.