Shinde faction to interview aspirants today & tomorrow

A total of 836 people registered their names with the Shinde faction and collected the application forms during these two days. They were instructed to fill out the forms completely and submit them to the party office on Sunday.

Accordingly, 350 application forms were submitted at the office on Sunday, as stated by District Chief Rajendra Janjal and Yuva Sena's Rishikesh Jaiswal. They also said that applications from those who could not submit them on Sunday will be accepted on Monday. The main coordination committee will conduct the interviews of the aspirants.