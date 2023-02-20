Shinde group activists demand case against Raut

Lokmat News Network

Aurangabad

Shiv Sena (Shinde group) activists on Monday agitated at Jawaharnagar police station and submitted a memorandum to PI demanding to register a case against Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) MP Sanjay Raut for making an objectionable statement for chief minister Eknath Shinde.

MP Raut in a press conference held in Mumbai made objectionable comments about Shinde. The Shinde group activists across the state are now demanding to register a case against Raut.

The activists led by the district president of the Shinde group Rajendra Janjal initiated a thaiya agitation on Monday afternoon at Jawaharnagar police station. They shouted slogans against Raut. The police accepted the memorandum and assured the activists of appropriate action.

Activists Shilparani Wadkar, Shekhar Jadhav, Avdhoot Andhare, Rajesh Jangale, Gajanan Sarose, Babu Agale, Arjun Sarose, Jagdish Waghchare, Shubham Kale and others were present.