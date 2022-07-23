Shinde group appoints Janjal as district chief

Aurangabad, July 23:

Former deputy mayor and deputy secretary of Yuva Sena, Rajendra Janjal, who has been expelled from Shiv Sena recently, has been appointed as district chief of Aurangabad by the Shinde group. The appointment indicates that there will be an interesting straight fight between Shiv Sena and Shinde group in the district.

It may be noted that Eknath Shinde with Sena’s 40 MLAs has rebelled against the party chief Uddhav Thackeray. Hence the Maha Vikas Aghadi government has to step down. The group of rebels include five MLAs from the Aurangabad district. To extend support to these rebel MLAs and accord them a public welcome, Janjal had been to Mumbai recently.

Everybody is aware of Janjal’s conflict with Sena leader former MP Chandrakant Khaire. Khaire is alleged to have done injustice to others for the past many years, due to his son. Janjal has accused Khaire of expelling him from the party by making several calls to Matoshri.

Earlier, Janjal and many other office-bearers in the Sena would use to express their disappointment against the functioning of Khaire and MLC Ambadas Danve, while talking in private. Hence, it is being said that Janjal will take all these disappointed members with him.

Yuva Sena’s members resign

Janjal’s followers got angry when he was expelled. It so happened that during the Shiv Samvad of Yuva Sena chief Aditya Thackeray, in the city on Friday, Khaire used objectionable remarks against Janjal. This disappointed 21 office-bearers of Yuva Sena and they tendered their resignations today.