Shinde promises to address Entrepreneurs' issues

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Raju Shinde, Mahavikas Aghadi candidate from Aurangabad West, assured small-scale entrepreneurs on Wednesday that he would focus on resolving issues related to land regularization, roads, and electricity.

Shinde visited the Maharashtra Association of Small-Scale Industries and Agriculture (MASSIA) office in Bajajnagar and met with local entrepreneurs. They raised concerns about the need for an overpass from Shendra to Waluj. Shinde criticized the current MLA, saying, “Despite the region having landmarks like the Khandoba Temple and a large MIDC, it lacks proper roads. The MLA is rushing road projects out of fear of losing. The Padgaon to Daulatabad road has been incomplete for 15 years, causing accidents. Crime is rising due to insufficient police security, and no major government hospital has been built.”

Shinde criticized the sitting MLA further, saying, “The MIDC issues are not new to me. The MLA made several attempts to block my candidacy and even fielded a dummy candidate with a similar name. I urge you to give me a chance.” MASSIA leaders, including president Chetan Raut, vice president Arjun Gaikwad, Sarjerao Salunke, Sachin Gayke, Anil Patil, Dushyant and others were present at the event.