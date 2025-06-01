Shinde Sena MPs & MLAs elected on BJP's strength

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

“Shinde Sena MPs and MLAs in the city and rural areas were elected on the strength of BJP workers and networks. So, the BJP must fight the upcoming Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Municipal Corporation (CSMC) elections on its own. The activists worked hard for this in the Lok Sabha and Assembly elections. Workers should be given a chance so that they do not face injustice. The mayor of BJP should be elected in CSMC,” said Kishor Shitole, the newly elected BJP city president on Sunday during the oath-taking ceremony organised at the party’s divisional office today.

The factionalism in the organisation was also pointed out at the ceremony. Many office-bearers from Boralkar's time were absent for the programme.

OBC Welfare Minister Atul Save also gave his nod to the slogan of self-reliance given by outgoing city president Shirish Boralkar. Atul Save assured the activists of getting elected the Mayor of the party in the CSMC definitely. MLC Sanjay Kenekar, former mayor Bhagwan Ghadmode, Jalindhar Shendge and others were present.

Boralkar said BJP office-bearers and workers worked hard in the Lok Sabha and the Assembly elections. “BJP should fight the elections on its own and get elected mayor so that everyone should get the rewards of their work,” he said.

MLC Kenekar said that the party had given an opportunity to the workers who strengthen the organisation.

Box

Don't succumb to pressure

The city president has to work and manage things. Don't succumb to pressure. If you succumb, it becomes difficult to do the work. This is my advice to Shitole. There are many leg pullers. There are few who work with mutually. I don't want to contest any elections. I didn't encourage any factionalism. I gave work to those who did the work and managed it. The party needs result-oriented workers.

(Shirish Boralkar, former BJP city president)

Box

BJP to have mayor with full strength

After the CSMC elections, the BJP mayor will sit with full strength. The city president has to work for the organisation. He has no personal work. We will all stand by the new city president.

(Atul Save, OBC Welfare Minister)

Box

Mayor to be elected from BJP

There is a problem of water supply in the city. Along with that problem, there will be an effort to build an organisation to elect good corporators to provide good facilities. The Mayor of the BJP will be elected in the Municipal Corporation elections. For this, everyone will work in coordination.

(Kishor Shitole, BJP City President)