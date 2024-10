Shinde Sena nominates Sanjay Jadhav from Kannad

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The Shinde faction of Shiv Sena has declared the list of candidates from constituencies in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar and Jalna districts, on Monday.

The party has announced the nomination of Sanjana Jadhav, the daughter of former Jalna MP Raosaheb Danve, from the Kannad constituency (Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar) and Hikmat Udhan from Ghansawangi constituency (Jalna).

Jadhav will compete against sitting MLA Uday Singh Rajput (representing Uddhav faction of Shinde Sena), while Hikmat Udhan will compete against NCP (SP) candidate, the former minister and sitting MLA Rajesh Tope.