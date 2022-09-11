Shinde Sena office-bearer booked on rape charges

Aurangabad, Sept 11:

Jyotiram Vitthalrao Dhondge (Galli No. 2, Matoshrinagar, Garkheda) who was a former city office-bearer of Yuva Sena and later joined the Shinde Sena group, was booked with Mukundwadi Police Station the charges of rape, attempt to murder and fraud of Rs 1.50 crore.

According to the complaint filed by a woman, accused Jyotiram Dhondge used to supply water to the victim's house through Aurangabad Municipal Corporation tanker. The victim and Dhondge got acquainted with each other. Dhondge also developed a friendship with the victim's husband.

During the same period, the victim had differences from her husband. Taking advantage of it, the accused lured the victim into his trap. The accused took the victim to a resort in Daulatabad area in April 2019 and developed a physical relationship with her. He also made an objectionable video of the victim.

He then repeatedly demanded money from the victim for various reasons and threatened her to make the video viral if she did not give money. The accused was initially given Rs 3 lakh in cash, a mobile phone and jewellery worth Rs 35 lakhs.

He sexually exploited the woman at her residence and prominent hotels in the city and also in Mumbai, and Pune. The accused collected money from the victim in cash, online form to pay instalments of car, house construction, and personal and credit card loans.

The victim became pregnant from the relationship with the accused. When she informed the accused about this, he asked her to continue the pregnancy as he was going to marry her. She gave birth to a daughter on December 23 2019.

The victim's husband came to know about the relationship with the accused and decided to give her a divorce.

The victim got an official divorce from her husband on January 20, 2022. Later, the victim got pregnant twice, but, the accused gave her abortion pills and induced abortion. When the victim was three months pregnant, the accused kicked her in the stomach on March 2, 2022. In the complaint, it was stated that the foetus died in the womb. Police Inspector Brahma Giri is on the case.

As per the complaint, accused Jyotiram called the victim and her daughter in Connaught place on the night of September 10 and threatened to kill her. He also informed the victim that he would not marry her because he is in politics. A leader of the Shiv Sena informed on the condition of anonymity that the accused Dhondge had done irregularities water tanker service.

Rajendra Janjal, the district head (Shinde Group Sena) said that Jyotiram Dhondge is his activist for the past five years. “The case registered against him is part of a political conspiracy. He will soon be acquitted of the charges. He currently does not hold any political post in the Shinde group,” he said.

Rishikesh Khaire, Deputy Secretary of Yuva Sena said that rape accused Jyotiram has no relation with Yuva Sena. He said that Dhondge was a staunch supporter of Rajendra Janjal, so, he was expelled from Yuva Sena along with Janjal.