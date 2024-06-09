Shinde Sena to face tough test in Assembly elections

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: After the Lok Sabha (LS) elections, now all the political parties are eyeing the Assembly elections.

After the declaration of the Aurangabad LS Constituency elections result, Eknath Shinde Sena and Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray (UBT) Sena have started planning their strategy for the ensuing Assembly elections. However, Shinde Sena will face a test in the Assembly elections.

In the LS elections, Mahayuti candidate and District Guardian Minister Sandipan Bhumare who won the LS election, received the highest number of votes from the Aurangabad West Assembly Constituency. Shinde Sena secured 95,586 votes from it.

This shows that the position of Sanjay Shirsat of Shinde Sena is strong in this constituency. But, UBT Sena remained in the second position here. Also, it is speculated that UBT Sena will field Chandrakant Khaire in the Assembly elections. So, there is a possibility of a good fight between UBT and Shinde Senas in the Assembly elections.

In Aurangabad Central Assembly Constituency, Shinde Sena stood second while UBT Sena was in third place. Even in the Aurangabad East Assembly Constituency, Shinde Sena remained at the second position and UBT Sena was at the third place. There is no existence of Sena in Phulumbri. Though Shinde Sena has MLAs in the four constituencies of the city, the situation in the Legislative Assembly will not be smooth.

Box

UBT Sena was second in the Kannad Assembly Constituency in the LS elections. However, it cannot be said that the situation of Thackeray Sena is strong in Kannad. Sandipan Bhumare obtained a good number of votes from the Gangapur Assembly Constituency. Thackeray Sena was on the second here too. Shinde Sena's position is good in Vaijapur.

Abdul Sattar has dominatation in Sillod. Therefore, there is no scope for Congress in the assembly elections here.

In 2019, Shiv Sena candidate Sandipan Bhumare was elected as an MLA from Paithan Assembly Constituency. NCP-Congress exists in this Constituency. So, Shinde Sena will have a test in the assembly elections from this constituency.