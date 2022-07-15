Shirsaat accuse Desai of asking for 10 pc fund; not responding to 'Jai Maharashtra'

Aurangabad, July 15:

Shiv Sena’s rebel MLA Sanjay Shirsaat has alleged that the then guardian minister Subhash Desai would ask for 10 per cent fund first whenever we would approach him to seek funds to undertake development works in our jurisdiction.

He would not even take pain to glance us on wishing him Jai Maharashtra.

The sensational accusation against Desai was made by the MLA while expressing his views in the function organised to felicitate the new chief minister Eknath Shinde, Ravindra Natyamandir (in Mumbai) on Thursday late in the evening.

Hundreds of activists and office-bearers left for Mumbai on Thursday morning from Aurangabad to attend the function. Shirsaat displayed his strength to the fullest of his capacity during the CM’s felicitation function. The motive was to seek a ministerial berth in Shinde’s cabinet.

Shinde made a fiery speech after getting felicitated at the hands of a disabled activist. He applauded Sanjay Shirsaat for his daring act. “ Shiv Sena and BJP contested elections in alliance, but the change which we had brought in the last fortnight, was expected to take place during the last two and a half years. Unfortunately, the change took place,” said the new CM.

Shirsaat in his speech also took a dig at MP Sanjay Raut.

He said,” Some people are always on TV daily, but they do not know what to tell actually. The ones whose wives doesn’t pay heed to listen to them are predicting that we would not get re-elected in future. We are here because the voters elected us as their representative.”

Vijaya Shirsaat, corporator Siddhant Shirsaat, Harshada Shirsaat, Rajendra Janjal, Shilparani Wadkar, tehsil head Hanuman Bhondwe and hundreds of other activists from the city were in Mumbai to attend the function.

CM assures of coming to A’bad

Reviewing the rush of people and supporters at his felicitation function, the chief minister Eknath Shinde said,” It seems everything is OK. Organise a big convention in Aurangabad. I will come. You just be ready with the list of works to be undertaken. I will come there and announce funds for them.”