Shirsat, Bhumre and Jaiswal hit the ground to defend Shiv Sena’s stronghold

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

To retain its stronghold in the Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar municipal corporation, regarded as the “fort” of Shiv Sena, guardian minister Sanjay Shirsat, MP Sandipan Bhumre and MLA Pradeep Jaiswal have been actively campaigning on the ground for Shinde Sena candidates. The alliance between Shinde Sena and BJP fell apart over seat-sharing, prompting both parties to field over 90 candidates in the municipal elections. In 88 seats, candidates from both parties are contesting head-to-head.

As the municipal elections are being held after ten years, Shinde Sena leaders are working hard to maintain the party’s dominance. Guardian minister Sanjay Shirsat is conducting padayatras and campaign rallies across various wards in the western constituency, while MLA Pradeep Jaiswal is doing the same in the central constituency. The inauguration of campaign offices for the party’s candidates has also been in full swing since yesterday. On Saturday evening, minister Bhumre and MLA Jaiswal led rallies in prabhag 21 and 22. On Sunday, MLA Jaiswal held meetings at several locations and conducted a rally in the Gandhinagar area.