Shirsat continues to claim on local constituency

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

The spokesperson of Shinde-led Shiv Sena, MLA Sanjay Shirsat, has underlined that the survey done by various political parties before the announcement of elections is looked upon as mere guidelines. The candidates are not nominated based on the survey reports. Meanwhile, he once again hinted that the Shinde group would be fielding candidates from Nashik and Aurangabad Lok Sabha Constituencies.

In reply to a question raised over the seat-sharing dispute ongoing between Shinde-group, BJP, and NCP, the MLA said,“ There should be no assumption that there is a fight between us. The CM will decide whether to replace the candidate from the Hingoli constituency.

Shirsat also mentioned that the CM and deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis will decide over the Sindhudurg seat.

When asked whether there are obstructions due to the BJP in Marathwada, Sanjay Shirsat said, “ All the leaders of Maha Yuti discussed nominated Jankar from Parbhani. Hingoli will be in our kitty. Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar is a traditional seat, therefore, we will fight from here. Hence there is no question of bringing us into trouble.”

Shirsat continued that Godse has won the election in two terms from the Nashik seat. Hence we are also demanding to spare Nashik for us. The decisions will be ought soon.”

When his attention was drawn towards the statement made by the Leader of the Opposition in the Legislative Council MLC Ambadas Danve commenting that CM Shinde could not announce the nomination of his son, Shirsat said, “Danve is a leader of opposition. Let him speak for some more days in the house.”