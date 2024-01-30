Shirsat suggests Bhujbal to step out of cabinet prior to opposing Maratha reservation

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

The Shiv Sena spokesperson and MLA Sanjay Shirsaat suggested the minister Chaggan Bhujbal to step out of the state government and then stand in opposition in connection with the Maratha reservation.

Earlier, the chief minister Eknath Shinde had decided to grant reservation to the Maratha community without touching the OBC quota of reservation. However, some of them to maintain their leadership are opposing the state government’s decision.

“ The community has celebrated the decision all over Maharashtra. The CM had also clarified that the reservation facility will be given to those on finding their records without touching the OBC. You are in the government and are trying to create a rift between two communities. I will not tell who should remain in the government or who should not. However, it sends the wrong message if you are opposing the government’s decision being in the cabinet. Hence in this situation one should first be out of the government and then take a stand or go on agitation if you feel like needed,” opined Shirsat to Bhujbal.

I.N.D.I.A front will not exist !

Nitish Kumar and Mamta Banerjee have left the opposition front I.N.D.I.A. Prakash Ambedkar will also not go with them. The party which does have its own strength is pinning high hopes on the I.N.D.I.A. Front. This opposition front will not exist before the announcement of elections, claimed MLA Shirsat adding that Prakash Ambedkar should join ‘Mahayuti’ and we will honour and welcome him as well.