Shirsath’s tweet create flutters in political circle

Aurangabad, Aug 13:

A video post shared by Aurangabad West Constituency MLA Sanjay Shirsath on his Twitter account on Friday night created a flutter in political corridors. However, he deleted the post on Saturday morning.

According to details, Shirsath shared a video message in which he was addressing Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray as ‘family head of Maharashtra.’ The message which created a sensation across the State. Shirsath deleted it in the morning. It may be noted Chief Minister Eknath Shinde rebelled against the Sena chief and formed the Government in the State with the support of the BJP.

Shirsath played an important in the Shinde faction’s rebellion. So, there was a possibility of his induction into the Cabinet expansion. His name was on the list of the aspirants but, he was excluded at the eleventh hour.

Though Shirsath is clarifying that he is not upset, however, he expressed his unhappiness before the media stating how can he ask them (Shinde) for excluding him from the Cabinet ministers list at the last month.

Talking to this newspaper, MLA Shirsath said that the video message was made in March but posted by mistake today. The message contains an Assembly speech Video of former CM Uddhav Thackeray and this was posted on Friday night on his Twitter account. It was being speculated that Shirsath had given an indication of returning Sena led by Thackeray. The post was removed from his Twitter account immediately in the morning Shirsath claimed that the was posted by mistake.

“There will be the second expansion of Cabinet in next 15 to 20 days. There is no doubt, that I will get a minister’s post. So, there is no question of being upset. The Twitter post was of March month and was uploaded on the social media account by mistake,” he added.