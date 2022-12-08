Shitole appointed on State level NSS advisory panel

Aurangabad: Kishor Shitole, the chairman of Deogiri Nagari Sahakari Bank and former management council member of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University (Bamu) was appointed member of the State level advisory committee of National Service Scheme (NSS), on Thursday.

Higher and Technical Education Department issued the orders of his appointment for three years today.

Higher and Technical Education minister Chandrakant Patil who is the chairman of the panel restructured it. Kishor Shitole also engaged in the social work of water conservation through the ‘Jaldoot’ organisation.