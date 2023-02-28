Shiv aradhana programme held

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: With the aim of spiritual awakening of inner consciousness through sound, frequency and vibrations, We for Environment (WE), a city-based NGO working for green environment, organized a Shiv aradhana programme at Joggers Park, Garkheda recently. "The aim was to celebrate Mahashivratri by worshiping through the science of sound vibrations,” said founder Meghna Badjate. Advait Danke conducted the spiritual discourses, naad yoga, sound meditation and siddha kirtan. Around 300 people were present to take benefit from this spiritual and meditative experience. Dr Ganesh Kulkarni, Keerthi Patni, Kamal Pahade, Dnyaneshwar Wagh, Surendra Kulkarni were present.