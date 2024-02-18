Shiv Jayanti celebrations commence with enthusiasm in city

Firecrackers and Deepotsav marks midnight festivities

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The much-awaited Shiv Jayanti celebrations kicked off with fervor in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, as followers of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj commemorated his birth anniversary with traditional zeal. The festivities commenced at the stroke of midnight, with devotees paying homage to Shivraya by lighting firecrackers at Kranti Chowk.

Amidst the jubilant atmosphere, the idol of Shivaji Maharaj was adorned with floral embellishments and placed in a cradle, while women sang songs extolling his valor and legacy. Organized by the Jilha Shiv Jayanti Mahotsav committee, various programmes were arranged at Kranti Chowk to mark the occasion.

Preceding the birth anniversary celebrations, Deepotsav was observed on Sunday evening at Kranti Chowk, followed by cultural programmes and recitations of Powada, the traditional ballad narrating the heroic deeds of Shivaji Maharaj, until 9 pm. The event drew thousands of enthusiastic youths from the city, eager to partake in the festivities. As the clock struck midnight, the Shiv Janmotsav festivities commenced with fireworks, capturing the attention of the audience. A child dressed as Bal Shivaji captivated onlookers, accompanied by Bhaldars and Chopdars in traditional attire.

Cradle adorned with flowers

The highlight of the midnight celebration was the placement of the idol of Bal Shivaji in a flower-adorned cradle by the women present at Kranti Chowk. Their melodious renditions of devotional songs filled the air, while fervent cheers and applause reverberated throughout Kranti Chowk, as devotees expressed their reverence for Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj.