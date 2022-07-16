Shiv Sena activists stage protest

Aurangabad, July 16:

The Shiv Sena staged a protest at Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj Chowk at TV Centre on Saturday against the decision of the State government to deliberately suspend the decision of the Mahavikas Aghadi government to rename the city Sambhajinagar.

The protesters raised slogans against Shinde and Fadnavis and expressed their anger. Shiv Sena leader and former MP Chandrakant Khaire, Shiv Sena district chief Ambadas Danve led the protest, which was attended by Sena senior office bearers and activists from the city. Former mayor Nandkumar Ghodele, Anil Polkar, Jaywant Oak, Rajendra Rathod, Santosh Jejurkar, tehsil president Balasaheb Gaikwad, city president Balasaheb Thorat and other activists were present.