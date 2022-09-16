Shiv Sena aggressive on 'Vedanta-Foxconn' issue

Demonstrations to protest against the project being diverted to Gujarat

Aurangabad, Sep 16:

The Shiv Sena on Friday morning staged a mega protest against the Central and State governments at TV Centre Chowk against the moving of the Vedanta-Foxconn company from Maharashtra to Gujarat. The protestors raised slogans against the Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Eknath Shinde.

The semiconductor project of Vedanta-Foxconn Group, which had planned investment in Talegaon MIDC near Pune and would have provided employment to around two lakh youths in Maharashtra went to Gujarat. The then Mahavikas Aghadi (MVA) government had offered various concessions to the Vedanta Group for this project. Along with Maharashtra, Karnataka and Andhra Pradesh were also trying to take this project in their State, but when Gujarat was nowhere in the process, suddenly it was decided to set up this project in Gujarat. The MVA accused PM Modi of misusing his position and diverting the project coming in Maharashtra to Gujarat. The State government is also being accused of letting the project slip away. Deputy city chief Balasaheb Thorat, Rajendra Danve, Sandesh Kawde, Manoj Meti, Anil Jaiswal, Sanjay Harne, Vinayak Bomble, Ranjeet Dabahade, Nilesh Kude, Chandrakant Sure and others were present on the occasion.