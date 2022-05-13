Shiv Sena demands 50 pc cut in water tax

Aurangabad, May 13:

Taking up the issue of erratic water supply in the city, the former standing committee chairman and Shiv Sena’s legislative assembly organiser (Vidhan Sabha Sanghatak), Raju Vaidya, has submitted a memorandum to the guardian minister Subhash Desai, recently.

Vaidya demanded 50 per cent reduction in annual water tax collected by Aurangabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) till the water supply is not streamlined or regularised.

Through memorandum, Vaidya drew the minister’s attention stating that the citizens are receiving water in taps once in a week, but the AMC continues collecting total amount of water tax every year.

The guardian minister assured him of taking up a positive decision in this regard soon. MLC Ambadas Danve was also present on the occasion.

As reported earlier, the water distribution system in the city has been paralysed for the past couple of months. The imbalance in the demand and supply of water, especially during the summer, has become an issue of grave concern. The elevated storage reservoirs (ESRs) in many parts of the city including at Cidco-Hudco are witnessing agitations and clash with civic personnel, these days. The agitators are demanding to regularise the water supply on priority.