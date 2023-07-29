Shiv Sena demands action against Sambhaji Bhide

Controversial remarks: Request to CM Shinde to take action

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Shiv Sena spokesperson Sanjay Shirsat has demanded action against Sambhaji Bhide for making controversial statements about Mahatma Gandhi. Speaking to reporters on Saturday, Shirsat criticized Bhide for his earlier statement suggesting that eating mangoes can help in conceiving a child, and condemned his recent remarks about Gandhi.

He called on Chief Minister Eknath Shinde to take action against Bhide and expressed confidence that the government would not tolerate anyone who creates discord in society.

Further, Shirsat criticized Bhide for refusing to talk to a female journalist because she did not keep up with the traditions of Maharashtra. He questioned Bhide's right to talk about other people's ancestors and suggested that he should focus on his own ancestors instead.

In response to a question about whether he had wished Uddhav Thackeray on his birthday, Shirsat said that Thackeray did not meet the Shiv Sainiks who went to Matoshree to wish him. He expressed disappointment that he did not accept the wishes of his own party's Shiv Sainiks and suggested that this indicated a lack of connection between the party leadership and its grassroots workers.