Shiv Sena demonstrates against Centre, ED

Aurangabad, Aug 1:

The local leaders and office-bearers of Shiv Sena today staged a demonstration against the whims of the Central Government and the Enforcement Directorate, at Kranti Chowk, in the morning.

The ED team arrested Sena’s leader Sanjay Raut on Sunday night in connection with the alleged Mumbai Patra Chawl scam. The demonstrators claimed that Raut used to frequently make a critical comments against BJP. Hence, the Central Government has silenced him through ED’s action. They shouted slogans against the Central Government, prime minister Narendra Modi, home minister Amit Shah, ED, etc. The demonstrators underlined that the BJP fears Shiv Sena, hence, it uses ED for action.

The agitation led by Sena leader Chandrakant Khaire was also participated by district chief MLC Ambadas Danve, former mayor Nandu Ghodele, Balasaheb Thorat, Santosh Jejurkar, Raju Vaidya, Dyaneshwar Dange, Girjaram Halnor, Krishna Dongaonkar, Babasaheb Dange, Santosh Khendke, Anil Jaiswal, Damodhar Shinde, president of womens’ wing Pratibha Jagtap, Sukanya Bhosale, Meera Deshpande, Padma Shinde, Sunila Kshatriya and many others. In a half an hour-long agitation, the slogans shouted by the demonstrators echoed in the Kranti Chowk vicinity.

Khaire said,” The Centre hatched a conspiracy to arrest Sanjay Raut as he would use to make critical comments against BJP and the government. First, the investigation should be done regarding who has borne the expenses borne by the MLAs in Guwahati. We will appeal against the ED’s action in the court.”