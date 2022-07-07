Shiv Sena eyeing on participation of partymen in rallies of rebel MLAs

Lokmat News Network

Aurangabad, July 7:

The rebel MLAs Sanjay Shirsat and Pradeep Jaiswal displayed their show of strength in the city on Wednesday. Shirsat’s rally was participated by office-bearers of Shiv Sena and Yuva Sena, while the rush was thin in the rally of Jaiswal. Paithan’s MLA Sandeepan Bhumre, however, succeeded in attracting the support of Sena members of the tehsil. Meanwhile, it is being said that Sena’s contact chief called one former mayor from Aurangabad (West) Constituency, at one hotel and took him to task for visiting the office of Shirsaat.

Meanwhile, the press release issued by MLA Shirsaat’s office stated that his rally was participated by former corporator Siddhant Shirsat, Shilparani Wadkar, Gajanan Barwal, deputy district chief Rajendra Rathod and Ramesh Bahule and many tehsil, divisional and block-level presidents. Now, all are eager to know what action the party initiates against them.

Sena’s contact chief Vinod Ghosalkar said,” The party will take action against them for participating in anti-party activities. They will not be spared for participating in the rallies organised by the rebel MLAs in the district.”

It may be noted that Rajendra Janjal and many other Shiv Sena and Yuva Sena office-bearers were spotted at the airport with Shirsat. Meanwhile, the information about the participation of Sena workers and activists in the rallies of Bhumre and Jaiswal is underway.

Surprisingly, the offices of the MLA Jaiswal and Shirsat wore a deserted look on the second day. It was hoped that there would be a rush of visitors and party activists, but barring selected office-bearers at their offices, the common people and party office-bearers, in general, were missing.