Shiv Sena groups strive to prove attendance in Mumbai

Lokmat News Network

Aurangabad, Oct 4:

The two separate Dussera rallies organised in Mumbai on Wednesday have become a talk of the political circle as these functions are organised by two rival factions of Shiv Seva after major rebel in the saffron camp.

The leaders of both factions planned to go to Mumbai by air, while the activists and party workers left in buses and four-wheelers.

Sena’s rally will be held at Shivteerth (Shivaji Park), while the rally of the chief minister Eknath Shinde’s group is going to be held at MMRDA grounds at Bandra-Kurla Complex on October 5. Both the rival groups gave targets to arrange the attendance of maximum activists and workers in their respective rallies. Aurangabad is the bastion of Sena. Hence, the Shinde group’s team comprising guardian minister Sandeepan Bhumre, agriculture minister Abdul Sattar, MLAs Sanjay Shirsaat, Pradeep Jaiswal and Ramesh Bornare (Vaijapur) vowed to take the maximum number of activists, workers and citizens from their respective constituencies.

Today, Sattar left in a four-wheeler with the vehicles of activists. Shirsat and Jaiswal also left today evening by flight. Bhumre will take a morning flight tomorrow morning to reach Mumbai.

On other hand, Sena also conducted a series of meetings to take maximum activists to Mumbai. Around 30 to 40 four-wheelers from nine assembly constituencies in the district left for Mumbai today. The district chief and leader of opposition in Legislative Council MLC Ambadas Danve, Sena leader and former MP Chandrakant Khaire and Mahanagar Pramukh Kishanchand Tanwani will leave for Mumbai by flight tomorrow morning.

The two groups of Sena have hired the buses and four-wheelers (jeep and cars) from all the travels in the city. The vehicles from Jaiswal’s office and Shirsat’s office will leave tomorrow at 5 am and 8 am respectively, said the sources. It is learnt that 25-30 four-wheelers of Kamgar Sena will also be leaving for the event.

Shinde group has pasted stickers having photos of Shiv Sena chief Balasaheb Thackeray, late Anand Dighe and the CM, apart from saffron colour flags, on each vehicle.