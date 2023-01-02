Shiv Sena, MIM targetted in BJP's public meeting

Aurangabad

The speakers during the BJP public meeting organised for blowing the trumpet of the upcoming Loksabha election. Shiv Sena’s former MP Chandrakant Khaire and present All India Majli-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) MP Imtiyaaz Jaleel were targetted during the meet.

Union minister of state for finance Dr Bhagwat Karad said, Shiv Sena - BJP alliance MP was elected during four tenures. However, in 2019, Shiv Sena backstabbed BJP in assembly polls. The two and a half years tunure of Mahavikas Aghade took the state 10 years back. The water supply scheme was hamperred.

Later, AIMIM MP, who was elected by accident did not work for the development. He is only interested in speaking before the media.

Union minister of state for railways Raosaheb Danve said, presently BJP has 303 Loksabha seats but in the coming days, the seats will attain the mark of more than 350 seats. Shiv Sena had betrayed the largest party in the country and people will take the revenge in the coming elections.

State president Chandrashekhar Bawankule said, Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj was defamed in the assembly and we condemn it. In the tenure of two and a half years, the Mahavikas Aghadi government could not even rename Aurangabad as Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj but the Shinde government took this decision.