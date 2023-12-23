Shiv Sena yet to finalise candidate for LS polls

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

The leader of opposition in Maharashtra Legislative Council, MLC Ambadas Danve underlined that he has not sought nomination to contest the Lok Sabha (LS) election from Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar constituency.

While addressing the newsmen at a press conference on Saturday, Danve said, “However, I am of the opinion that if the party nominates me I will contest the LS polls.”

Former MP and Shiv Sena leader Chandrakant Khaire is claiming as candidate to contest the LS polls from Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar. The allying parties - Congress and NCP - of Maha Vikas Aghadi are also claiming to contest the polls from the local constituency. In reference to it, the MLC Danve

said, “The Maha Vikas Aghadi will contest the LS polls in alliance. There is a possibility of having a discussion over seat sharing in Delhi on December 29 and 30.”

When asked whether Shiv Sena has finalised the candidate for the polls, Danve said, “The party has not yet shortlisted the candidate. I had not asked for the nomination, but if the opportunity is given I will contest the polls.”

Seat sharing formula?

According to key sources, “The MVA had not finalised the seat sharing for LS polls. However, the Shiv Sena had sent a proposal claiming 20 seats for itself, 16 for Congress, 10 to NCP (Sharad Paward faction) and one each for Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi and Swabhimani Party of Raju Shetty. However, it seems the Congress would not accept this seat sharing strategy.”