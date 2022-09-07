Shivaji Maharaj’s statue brought to Bamu

Aurangabad, Sept 7:

The horse-mounted statue of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj is likely to be installed at Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University on September 17.

The statue was brought on Wednesday to the university. Khuldabad-based sculptors Narendra Salunke and Swati Salunke made the statue.

Vice-chancellor Dr Pramod Yeole performed pooja of the statue at Shantkunda Art Studio at Khuldabad today and then the process of its transportation began towards the university.

The height of the statue is 11 feet and it was made from bronze metal.

The university has taken permission from the Directorate of Art for the clay model statue. The statue which has a weight of 2.5 tonnes was brought to the campus this afternoon. The cost of the statue is Rs 35 lakh. It took six months in making the statue.

Ravindra Kale, Jitendra Patil, Atul Nikam, Kishor Kuklare, Dinesh Sauji and others were present.

It is likely to be installed in front of the administrative building space on September 17 in presence of chief minister Eknath Shinde. However, the date was not fixed yet.