Shivani qualifies NET-JRF in Botany
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: April 3, 2022 09:55 PM2022-04-03T21:55:02+5:302022-04-03T21:55:35+5:30
Shivani Prahlad Adhagale qualified National Eligibility Test-Junior Research Fellowship (NET-JRF) in Botany.
The National Testing Agency declared the result of the test recently. She secured 231st rank by obtaining more than 93 percentile.