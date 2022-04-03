Shivani qualifies NET-JRF in Botany

By Lokmat English Desk | Published: April 3, 2022 09:55 PM2022-04-03T21:55:02+5:302022-04-03T21:55:35+5:30

Aurangabad, April 3: Shivani Prahlad Adhagale qualified National Eligibility Test-Junior Research Fellowship (NET-JRF) in Botany. The National Testing Agency ...

Shivani qualifies NET-JRF in Botany | Shivani qualifies NET-JRF in Botany

Shivani qualifies NET-JRF in Botany

Next

Aurangabad, April 3:

Shivani Prahlad Adhagale qualified National Eligibility Test-Junior Research Fellowship (NET-JRF) in Botany.

The National Testing Agency declared the result of the test recently. She secured 231st rank by obtaining more than 93 percentile.

Open in app
Tags :National Eligibility Test-Junior Research FellowshipNational Eligibility Test-Junior Research FellowshipNational Testing AgencyThe national testing agency