Shivajinagar railway gate closed on Monday

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

The railway administration had announced that the Shivajinagar railway gate closed from Saturday night for repair and maintenance work will be opened on Monday at 7 am. However, the gate was closed to the traffic for the entire day today. Hence, the vehicle owners from the Satara - Deolai area faced severe inconvenience. The repairing work of the tracks continued even in the evening. When contacted the officers, they said that there was a delay in the work.