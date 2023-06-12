Shivajinagar railway gate closed on Monday
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: June 12, 2023 10:20 PM 2023-06-12T22:20:02+5:30 2023-06-12T22:20:02+5:30
The railway administration had announced that the Shivajinagar railway gate closed from Saturday night for repair and maintenance work will be opened on Monday at 7 am. However, the gate was closed to the traffic for the entire day today. Hence, the vehicle owners from the Satara - Deolai area faced severe inconvenience. The repairing work of the tracks continued even in the evening. When contacted the officers, they said that there was a delay in the work.