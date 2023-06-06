Shivajirao Bahadure no more
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: June 6, 2023 05:45 PM 2023-06-06T17:45:02+5:30 2023-06-06T17:45:02+5:30
Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Shivajirao Bahadure Patil (86, Osmanpura), passed away due to old age on Monday. His last rites were performed in the Pratapnagar crematorium on Tuesday. He is survived by his wife, three sons, daughters-in-law and grandchildren.