Shivajirao Bahadure no more

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Shivajirao Bahadure Patil (86, Osmanpura), passed away due to old age on Monday. His last rites were performed in the Pratapnagar crematorium on Tuesday. He is survived by his wife, three sons, daughters-in-law and grandchildren.

