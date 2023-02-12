Shivjanmotsav to be held in Bamu

Aurangabad: Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Study Centre and Students Development Department (SDD) of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University (Bamu) will organise ‘Shivjanmotsav’ to celebrate the birth anniversary of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj.

Various programmes will be organised between February 14 and 19 on campus. Former MP Yuvraj Sambhajiraje Chhatrapati will inaugurate the programmes at the university auditorium at 11 am on Tuesday. Pro-vice chancellor Dr Shyam Shirsath will preside over the ceremony.

Dhananjay Akat will guide on ‘Facing New Syllabus of Competitive Examinations’ at Mahatma Phule Hall on February 16. A Powada by Shahir Ajinkya Lingayat, ‘Raigadcha Chatrapati’ programme by Shivshair Purushottam Raut will be conducted on February 18. A procession will be taken out at 8 am on Shivaji Maharaj Jayanti.

Registrar Dr Bhagwan Sakhle, SDD director Dr Mustajeeb Khan and director of NSS Dr Anand Deshmukh appealed to all students and teachers to participate in the programmes.