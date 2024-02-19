Shivjayanti celebrated with great fervour & zeal

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The birth anniversary of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj was celebrated with great enthusiasm in the city on Monday. Dhol and Lezim teams gave a performance in a disciplined manner. Shahirs presented ‘powadas’ praising Shivaji Maharaj.

The followers chanting of Jai Jijau, Jai Shivarai, Shivaji Maharaj Ki Jai. Hundreds of young men and women attired as Shivba and Jijau. Also, hundreds of people on two-wheelers and four-wheelers took out rallies to Kranti Chowk enhancing the joy of the Shivjayanti festival.

The celebration of Shivaji Maharaj's birth anniversary started in the city from Sunday midnight. District Shiv Jayanti Utsav Samiti let off fireworks at Kranti Chowk at Sunday midnight. The Utsav Samiti organised a flag-hoisting ceremony at Kranti Chowk and paid homage to Shivaji Maharaj on Monday morning.

Union Minister of State for Finance Dr Bhagwat Karad, former MP Chandrakant Khaire, Prithviraj Pawar, President of District Shiv Jayanti Utsav Committee Anil Borse, Shiv Sena District Chief Kishanchand Tanwani, former MLA Kalyan Kale, Balasaheb Thorat along with office-bearer of the festival committee were present.

There was an excellent and disciplined performance given by Lazim Team, Dhol Team of Shivraj Shinde from Mukundwadi, Dhol Team of Marathi Vadal Prathishan of Prithviraj Rathod at Kranti Chowk.

Hundreds of young (men and women) followers of Shivaji Maharaj who were wearing turbans, participated in the Dhol team presentation.

2-wheeler & 4-wheeler rallies for whole day

As part of the celebration of Shiv Janmatsav, thousands of young men and women from different colonies of the city came to pay homage at Kranti Chowk throughout the day wearing traditional costumes, saffron turbans and carrying saffron flags. The rallies of two-wheelers and four-wheelers were taken out in the different colonies of the city for the celebration.

Distribution of food items & water bottles

‘Khichdi’ and ‘Shira’ were distributed by various charitable institutions and organisations for the followers visiting Kranti Chowk for the celebration. Many social organisations distributed free water bottles also.