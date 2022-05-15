Shobha Waghmare no more
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: May 15, 2022 09:25 PM2022-05-15T21:25:02+5:302022-05-15T21:25:02+5:30
Shobha Yogiraj Waghmare (67, Kala Housing Society, Pahadsingpura) passed away on Sunday. Her last rites were performed at Begumpura crematorium. She is survived by a brother, sister, nieces and nephews. She was the aunt of journalist Aditya Waghmare.