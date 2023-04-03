Shobhayatra to be taken today on Mahavir Jayanti

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Bhagwan Mahavir Janmakalyanak Mahotsav Samiti under the Sakal Jain Samaj (SJS) will take out ‘Shobhayatra’ a grand procession in the city on March 4 to celebrate Mahavir Jayanti.

The whole Jain community will come together for the celebration. The information about the contribution of the Jain community to the development of the country will be given through different tableaux.

The community members have made all preparations to celebrate Lord Mahavir’s Jayanti.

The Sthambh at Bhagwan Mahavir Flyover was illuminated today. A vehicle rally from various areas of the city will come to this Sthambh at 6.30 am.

SJS president Rajendra Darda will hoist the flag in front of the Stambh, at 7 am. SJS Working president Subhash Zambad along with the office-bearers of Mahotsav Samiti will grace the event.

After this, flag hoisting will be done at Uttamchand Thole Jain Hostel and Guruganeshnagar. Shobhayatra, after the guidance of 20 Sadhus and Sadhvis of the community, will begin at Paithangate, at 8 am.

The tableaux which will display animate and inanimate scenes on various social and religious subjects will be the main attraction of the procession.

An exhibition of Namokar Mahamantra's artwork will be organised at Gulmandi. The procession will culminate at Shahaganj via Tilak Path, Aurangpura, Gulmandi, Machhili Khadak, City Chowk, Sarafa Road.

President of Mahotsav Samiti Rajesh Mutha appealed to all to participate in the procession.

Box

Events Schedule

The schedule of some of the events of celebrations of Mahavir Jayanti is as follows;

--Vehicle rally to be taken out from different parts of the city, at 6 am.

--Flag hoisting at Mahavir Sthambh Chowk, at 7 am.

--Flag hoisting at Uttamchand Thole Digambar Jain Hostel, at 7.15 am

--Flog hoisting in Guruganeshnagar, at 7.30 am.

--Shobhayatra to commence at Paithangate at 8 am