Shoddy construction attracts Rs 10000 fine

District Consumer Disputes Redressal Forum orders to builder

Aurangabad:

District Consumer Disputes Redressal Forum (DCDRF) president Smita B Kulkarni, members Sandhya Barlinge and Kiran Thole ordered to pay Rs 10,000 to the complainant Navnath Laxmanrao Satpute in a month and Rs 1,500 in the form of Bank DD for the cost of the complaint. The orders were given to three partners of Tirupati Developers.

As per the complainant, a piece of plaster fell on his wife due to shoddy construction by the non-applicants. She was injured in the incident. The commission was convinced of the truth in the complaint from the photographs submitted by the complainant. The complaint states that the flat in Shahnoorwadi constructed by the non-applicants was bought by the complainant for Rs 18 lakhs and took possession by registering the purchase deed, but after a few days he realized that there were many defects in the construction.

Also the facilities mentioned in the brochure were not provided. One has to buy water by tanker for daily use and jar water for drinking. The electrification work is of poor quality. Rainwater harvesting facilities are not provided. Water seeps in due to cracks in the walls. Poor quality faucets are installed in the bathroom. Despite receiving the notice of the commission, the non-applicants never appeared and did not make any disclosure regarding the complaint. Therefore, believing the narrative of the complainant, the commission passed the above order.