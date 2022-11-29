Shooting of Shahrukh Khan's movie 'Jawan' at Bidkin

Aurangabad:

The shooting of the upcoming movie 'Jawan' of Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan will be done in the Bidkin phase of the Delhi-Mumbai Industrial Corridor and all the equipment required for the filming has reached Bidkin. It is reported that some of the action scenes of the film will be shot here.

Actor Shah Rukh Khan's 'Jawaan' is an action movie and it is going to release in June 2023. Currently, this movie is in the process of production and will be shot in Pune, Hyderabad, Mumbai and Chennai. However, since there is no space in these metro cities to shoot the racing scenes, the team has chosen Bidkin for the shoot. Officials of Shah Rukh Khan's 'Red Chilli Production' were preparing for the shoot for the last two months. Finally they got the permission for filming and all the filming materials have reached the shooting location.

Doubt on Shah Rukh Khan’s presence

There is a doubt whether Shah Rukh Khan will come for this shoot. According to the information received from the sources, it is understood that the action scene will be shot through 'Body Double' of Shah Rukh Khan. Some foreign action artists from will also participate in this shoot.

Crowd of spectators

As soon as the news of the shooting spread, a large crowd of spectators gathered at Bidkin. But they were disappointed as the shooting had not started yet. A heavy police presence has been put in place to control the crowd. All internal roads in DMIC will be closed for the shooting.