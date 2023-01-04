Shop vandalized, motorcycle set on fire

Aurangabad: A case was registered against a person in the City Chowk police station for vandalizing a shop and setting a motorcycle on fire. The incident occurred on the evening of January 2 near Salim Ali lake.

According to police, Shaikh Mohammed Amer Shaikh Chand (New Rashidpura) is the owner of a cafe. The culprit Shaikh Naser Shaikh alias Inta (Alamgir Colony) came to his shop and threatened Mohammed with dire consequences if he continued to do business. He also assaulted Mohammed and vandalized the shop. He then doused petrol over Mohammed’s motorcycle (MH-20-DZ-9262) and set it on fire and ran away from the spot. A case has been registered in the City Chowk police station.