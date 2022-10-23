Shopping spree on 'Super Sunday'

Diwali rush in the market: Turnover over Rs 200 crores during the day

Aurangabad:

Narak Chaturdashi and Laxmi pujan will be celebrated with huge fanfare on Monday. As a result, citizens devoted their Sunday to shopping. There was a rush in city markets to buy everything from ready-made clothes, fire crackers and worship materials. Even walking in the main markets was a difficult task. As per the estimate of the Zilla Vyapari Mahasangh there was a turnover of more than Rs 200 crore on Sunday.

The crowd was sparse in the morning, but it swelled in the afternoon. The effect of the India-Pakistan cricket match was also felt on the crowd in the market. However, the markets got crowded in the evening with enthusiastic shoppers.

There was a waiting line in the clothing stores. The shopping spree continued till late in the night. There was also a huge crowd in the jewellery showrooms. Some celebrated Dhanatrayodashi (Dhanteras) on Saturday, while others celebrated it on Sunday. Buying gold on Dhanteras is considered auspicious. People bought jewellery, silver and gold coins, bangles and chains.

The main market from Paithan Gate to City Chowk, Sarafa, Shahaganj were packed with shoppers. There were queues to buy sweets in sweet shops. Also, shops selling Lakshmi Puja items at Aurangpura, Gulmandi, Supari Hanuman road, Shahgunj, TV Centre, Gajanan Maharaj Mandir Chowk, Shivajinagar, Jawahar Colony, Trimurti Chowk and Chikalthana were crowded.

Two and four wheeler showrooms were also open. Vehicles were being booked. Many people chose to take the new vehicle home on Sunday. Sanjay Kankaria, president of the Zilla Vyapari Mahasangh, predicted a preliminary estimate of more than Rs 200 crore turnover in the city during the day.

Timing for Lakshmi Puja

Suresh Kedare Guruji said that the auspicious occasion for Laxmi Puja in factories and shops is from 9.36 am to 12.36 pm and from 2 pm to 3.36 pm. Also between 6.10 pm to 9.10 pm. Lakshmi Puja should be performed at home from 5.28 pm to 8.35 pm.

Rush in the firecracker market

There was a rush to buy crackers in the markets. Firecrackers were being sold on handcarts in many parts of the city. A large crowd was seen in the cracker market since morning and continued till late in the night.