Shortage of medicines, deaths in 2 GMCs rocks legislative assembly

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

The state government today witnessed a showering of questions through star questions medium in the legislative assembly regarding the shortage of medicines; deaths in Nanded and Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Government Medical College and Hospitals. Meanwhile, in reply to a question, the state government answered that the action to overcome the shortcomings is underway.

Earlier, the newspaper had published the news on October 3. This created a sensation in the state. The news prompted the minister and the public representatives to visit the hospitals and take stock of the situation. During the interaction with the hospital administration, several issues came forward before the public representatives. Hence the MLAs from all over the state, under star questions, raised the issues. The medical education minister Hasan Mushrif gave the reply to the queries.

This is partially true

The deaths that had taken place in the hospitals in large numbers is a matter of grave concern. However, the members asked the government when there is truth in vacancies of doctors, shortage of manpower, medicines, instruments, funds and also whether the rush of patients at these hospitals is beyond the capacity etc. The government in reply claimed that it is partially true. The efforts to overcome the shortcomings spotted during the inquiry proposed by the directorate are underway.

Meanwhile, it is also said that on October 5 (after two days of publishing the news), the Department of Public Health and Medical Education and Drugs Department authorised the hospitals for purchasing 100 per cent medicines at local level from the District Planning Committee funds.